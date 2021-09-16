Megan Fox: Your newcomer met your children – This is how Brian Austin Green reacts

Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Brian Austin Green: This is how he reacts to Machine Gun Kelly’s first meeting with his children +++ Chrissy Teigen has to stay in bed for two weeks during pregnancy +++ Paris Hilton speaks in her documentary about her sex -Tape +++ Leonardo DiCaprio: He really wanted to keep that a secret from his mother +++ Hot birthday greeting – is Kaia Gerber snogging here with Heather Sage? +++

September 11



Megan Fox: Machine Gun Kelly meets her children – That says ex Brian Austin Green



The alleged flash in the pan between Megan Fox, 34, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, seems to be becoming more and more of a blazing flame. Apparently things are getting serious between the actress and the musician. MGK is said to have already met their children Noah Shannon, seven, Bodhi Ransom, six, and Journey River, four, from their relationship with Brian Austin Green, 47.

Megan’s ex-and-husband seems to be having a hard time with it, an unnamed source told Us Weekly: “Machine Gun Kelly met Megan’s kids, but Brian is pretty protective. Megan’s and Brian’s relationship has been up and down . “

Brian, on the other hand, is now trying to maintain his composure in public and not to lose a bad word about the newcomer at Megan’s side. “I’ve never met him, I have no idea, I’ve never heard anything bad from him or from Megan about him,” he assures during an Instagram Live when a fan asks him about his attitude towards Machine Gun Kelly.

“I’ve heard bad stories about him, but I’ve also heard bad stories about myself and I know that most of them are not true. Currently I have no problem with him,” explains the Beverly Hills 90210 star adds almost conciliatory: “I really hope that he and Megan are happy because it is important that she is happy and it is important that everyone is happy.”

September 10



Chrissy Teigen has to stay in bed during her pregnancy



Fans worry about Chrissy Teigen, 34, and their third child. The model announced via Twitter that she has been prescribed bed rest for the next two weeks. Why the wife of John Legend, 41, has to take it easy, she does not share.

It is not known whether Chrissy Teigen has taken too much on herself or is something more serious about her baby. At the beginning of September, she announced publicly that she was suffering from severe migraine attacks during her third pregnancy. The pain was so bad that Teigen had Botox injected, for which she had to take a lot of criticism.





But the 34-year-old seems to take bed rest positively and wants to use the time. “I’ll take the time to learn how to sew capes and children’s clothes,” said Teigen. However, she doesn’t seem to have much confidence in her sewing skills. She believes the clothes are “getting amazingly ugly.” After all, the author still feels like joking.

the 9th of September



Paris Hilton speaks openly about her sex tape: “It was like being raped online!”



Paris Hilton, 39, gives intimate insights into her life, her past and her darkest moments in the YouTube documentary “This is Paris”. A pre-trailer for the documentary, which will be released on September 14, shows that the hotel heiress is also talking about her famous sex tape “One Night in Paris”.

The private video was made in 2001. Hilton was 20 years old at the time and was dating Rick Salomon. Three years later, after their separation, Salomon sold the recordings. The whole world could watch Paris having sexual intercourse. A nightmare came true for the young woman. “I just remember how he pulled out the camera. And he put me under pressure somehow. It was like an online rape,” the 39-year-old explains in her documentary about the question of how the recordings came about .You were a teenager. Naive, in love and especially vulnerable, “(…) but everyone looked at it and laughed as if it was something funny,” says Paris Hilton about the video. She was so lost at the time that she simply fell in love with the wrong man. In her documentary, Hilton talks about other traumatic experiences from her childhood and youth. The Salomon incident was just one of the abuse she had to endure.

September 8th



Leonardo DiCaprio: He really wanted to keep that a secret from his mother



It is no secret that Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, has a particularly good relationship with his mother Irmelin. What she thinks of him has obviously always been particularly important to the Hollywood star. And so the anecdote that photographer Steve Eichner now remembers about “Page Six” is particularly sweet. In an interview about his book “In the Limelight: The Visual Ecstasy of NYC Nightlife in the ’90s'”, in which he portrayed the club scene of the 90s, the photographer tells the story. Back in 1994, he took photos at a film party for “Red Rock West”. Leonardo DiCaprio was also there. The photographer photographed the then 20-year-old in a precarious situation – namely when he was buying something from a girl called “cigarettes and sweets”. What exactly did the actor acquire? Cigarettes! And that’s exactly what he obviously didn’t want published. And so he turned to Steve Eichner. “Hey man, could you do me a favor and not use the photo? You are welcome to take other photos of me tonight,” said Leo to Eichner. When the photographer then asked why Leonardo DiCaprio did not want that photo to be published, he explained:

I bought cigarettes and I don’t want my mother to know that I smoke.

Leonardo DiCaprio has now switched to e-cigarettes. He can’t seem to give up his habit completely …

7th of September



Hot Birthday Greetings – Is Kaia Gerber snogging with Heather Sage in this photo?



On the occasion of her 19th birthday on September 3, Kaia Gerber shared a photo on Instagram in which she is only dressed in leather boots. But that’s not the hottest picture that was published on her special day. Kaia’s friend Heather Sage publishes a private snapshot of the two on the social platform. And that looks like more than just a friendly hug.

Is Kaia Gerber actually kissing Heather Sage here? Not only is the picture of the two women irritating, but also the title of Sage: “Birthday, baby. I love you,” she wrote to the post. The followers below the post also ask themselves whether the two women really kiss or just hint at it. Sage’s hair covers the faces and only suggests a kiss.

It doesn’t look or sound like pure friendship. “That will make Cara Delevingne damn jealous,” commented a follower on the post. Just a few weeks ago, the daughter of Cindy Crawford, 54, and Cara Delevingne, 28, were seen flirting on a “Black Lives Matter” demo. However, this is now supposed to date the musician Halsey. Whether Kaia is with Heather Sage or, as several US media claim, with the actor Jacob Elordi, 23? At the moment there seems to be chaos in the model’s love life.

