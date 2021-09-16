Maydorn’s opinion: Bitcoin, Valneva, Varta, JinkoSolar, Orsted, Tesla, Livent, Millennial Lithium, Standard Lithium, Lufthansa, Lilium

What do Bitcoin and vaccine maker Valneva have in common? Both have had a major crash and are trying to recover from it. Bitcoin is about further there. It has at least recaptured the $ 48,000 mark, making up more than half of the crash from just over a week ago.

Valneva’s shares are still a long way from that. Here, the crash after the cancellation of an order worth billions was also far more drastic. But after the initial shock, the first positive sentiments and analyst comments can now also be heard. Perhaps the most important lesson is that talks with the EU regarding possible vaccine deliveries are continuing.

Lithium scarce, stocks rise

The lithium shortage that was actually only expected for the coming year has already become real. Lithium prices are skyrocketing, and high-quality lithium projects are being fought hard. Lithium producers and those who want to be there are more in demand than ever – so are their stocks.









Lithium, Lilium or Lufthansa?

Which lithium stocks have the most potential? How fast can the Bitcoin and Valneva recover? And what about the shares of Varta, JinkoSolar, Orsted, Tesla, Lufthansa and the newcomer Lilium. You can find out all of this (and much more) in the new TV edition of Maydorn’s opinion: