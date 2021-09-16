Thursday, September 16, 2021
Matt Damon: His kids don’t want to see Good Will Hunting

By Sonia Gupta
Matt Damon wants his children to watch Good Will Hunting in vain.

Actor Matt Damon (49, “Jason Bourne”) was able to convince the Oscar jury of the quality of his film “Good Will Hunting” in 1998, the screenplay of which he wrote with Ben Affleck (47, “Argo”). With his children, however, he bites granite, as he himself told People magazine. His four daughters vehemently refuse to watch the classic movie with their father and Robin Williams (“The Dead Poets Club”) in the leading roles. “It’s total denial,” Damon said in an interview. “I’m kind of trying to force it, but it doesn’t work.”




Stella (9), Gia (11), Isabella (13) and Alexia (20), the daughters of the “Ocean’s Eleven” star, have only ever seen two films by their famous dad – “The Martian” and “Le Mans 66 – Against every chance “, Damon’s current cinema hit. However, they did not watch the film about the rivalry between the racing team operators Ford and Ferrari entirely voluntarily, as the star admitted in an interview: “They came to the premiere.”

