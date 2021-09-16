Thursday, September 16, 2021
Matt Damon: Ben Affleck feels better after a relapse

By Sonia Gupta
Just recently, Ben Affleck (47) celebrated his one year abstinence from alcohol. But then the actor unexpectedly made headlines when he was spotted drunk at the poker table in October. Although he told the paparazzi that this misstep would not throw him off course, those close to him were still very worried about him. As one of his best friends, fellow actor Matt Damon (49) now reveals how things are with Ben’s health: The Batman star is doing very well.

Opposite to Entertainment Tonight said the “Good Will Hunting” actor about the current state of his friend. “He looks good and it’s going well for him”said Matt. In addition, the two are said to have worked together on the film “The Last Duel”. “We worked on a script together and he’s doing great,” said the Oscar winner. The two Hollywood stars have had a deep friendship since childhood.

Matt Damon was a great support for Affleck even after Affleck’s slip, a source assured the online magazine Us Weekly: “He’ll always be there for Ben whenever he needs him.”

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the 2017 Academy Awards
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in "dogma", 1999

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Dogma, 1999
Matt Damon


Sonia Gupta
