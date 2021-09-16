Matt Damon annoys Ben Affleck about Batman

Has Ben Affleck’s wounds been slowly healing after Robert Pattinson snatched the Batman role from him? At least once, the star will put on the superhero costume again to play the Dark Knight in the upcoming The Flash movie.

Otherwise, the new Bruce Wayne in The Batman is Robert Pattinson. His Hollywood colleague and good friend Matt Damon is also aware that Affleck no longer plays the character. For a new video that the two of them loud Digital spy recorded together for charity, so the actor handed one out funny swipe against Affleck.

Batman trauma: In the video, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon target each other

In the video Affleck and Damon did for the nonprofit organizations Water.org and the Eastern Congo Initiative a donor plus companion can win a trip to Los Angeles directly to both stars (as soon as the corona situation has almost calmed down).

While the befriended stars are still fooling around at the beginning of the video and playing through the best kind of casual competition announcement, they are also allowed to pleasurable swipes not missing.









Check out the video for yourself here:

It starts with Affleck preferring Character names to hype want to use and say something like “Hey, come to Jason Bourne and Batman …”. Damon only replies: “Robert Pattinson is coming?”

Affleck uses against it quick-witted defense to with:

“No. But Jeremy Renner will be there.”

An ineffective counterattack with The Bourne Legacy, because Damon immediately takes to the KO the end:

Jeremy Renner didn’t play Jason Bourne. He expanded the Bourne universe. Pattinson stole your job. “

Besides the charitable intention, the clip is of course not meant to be serious. Instead, the video shows very nicely the casual relationship between Ben Affleck and Matt Damonwho have been friends since the 80s.

How do you like the video of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon?