Thursday, September 16, 2021
HomeNewsMatt Damon annoys Ben Affleck about Batman
News

Matt Damon annoys Ben Affleck about Batman

By Sonia Gupta
0
30




Has Ben Affleck’s wounds been slowly healing after Robert Pattinson snatched the Batman role from him? At least once, the star will put on the superhero costume again to play the Dark Knight in the upcoming The Flash movie.

Otherwise, the new Bruce Wayne in The Batman is Robert Pattinson. His Hollywood colleague and good friend Matt Damon is also aware that Affleck no longer plays the character. For a new video that the two of them loud Digital spy recorded together for charity, so the actor handed one out funny swipe against Affleck.

Batman trauma: In the video, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon target each other

In the video Affleck and Damon did for the nonprofit organizations Water.org and the Eastern Congo Initiative a donor plus companion can win a trip to Los Angeles directly to both stars (as soon as the corona situation has almost calmed down).

While the befriended stars are still fooling around at the beginning of the video and playing through the best kind of casual competition announcement, they are also allowed to pleasurable swipes not missing.




Check out the video for yourself here:

Recommended editorial content

At this point you will find external content from Twitter, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

It starts with Affleck preferring Character names to hype want to use and say something like “Hey, come to Jason Bourne and Batman …”. Damon only replies: “Robert Pattinson is coming?”

Affleck uses against it quick-witted defense to with:

“No. But Jeremy Renner will be there.”

An ineffective counterattack with The Bourne Legacy, because Damon immediately takes to the KO the end:

Jeremy Renner didn’t play Jason Bourne. He expanded the Bourne universe. Pattinson stole your job. “

Besides the charitable intention, the clip is of course not meant to be serious. Instead, the video shows very nicely the casual relationship between Ben Affleck and Matt Damonwho have been friends since the 80s.

How do you like the video of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon?


Previous articleJennifer Aniston: She is already fully vaccinated
Next articleChampions League: CL streaming? More like a digital desert Germany
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv