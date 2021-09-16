Mark Wahlberg trains at night in his Berlin hotel – BZ Berlin

THIS guy not only has muscles made of steel, but iron discipline too!

Despite the tight filming schedule in the capital (action adventure “Uncharted”), Mark Wahlberg (49) has a terrifying fitness program: In his hotel on the Kudamm, the Waldorf Astoria, he has a conference room set up as a training studio, where he sweats daily – between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.!









BILD watched the Hollywood star before his work-out – but only at 6 a.m. what happened there? Wahlberg laughing: “Today is actually a day of relaxation, so I was able to sleep in a bit.”

How does his circuit training work? At each work-out station 35 seconds of full throttle, then a 25-second break, switch to the next piece of equipment. 45 minutes in total!

Mark goes to bed at around 7 p.m. Even a muscle man is pumped out at some point …