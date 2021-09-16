Thursday, September 16, 2021
Mark Wahlberg trains at night in his Berlin hotel – BZ Berlin

By Vimal Kumar
THIS guy not only has muscles made of steel, but iron discipline too!

Despite the tight filming schedule in the capital (action adventure “Uncharted”), Mark Wahlberg (49) has a terrifying fitness program: In his hotel on the Kudamm, the Waldorf Astoria, he has a conference room set up as a training studio, where he sweats daily – between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.!




That burns! On the pull-up bar, the star raises his knees in a concentrated manner towards the upper body (Photo: markwahlberg / Instagram)
BILD watched the Hollywood star before his work-out – but only at 6 a.m. what happened there? Wahlberg laughing: “Today is actually a day of relaxation, so I was able to sleep in a bit.”

Wahlberg does squats with hand weights and occlusion cuffs on the thighs (reduced blood flow is supposed to stimulate muscle growth) (Photo: markwahlberg / Instagram)
How does his circuit training work? At each work-out station 35 seconds of full throttle, then a 25-second break, switch to the next piece of equipment. 45 minutes in total!

Mark goes to bed at around 7 p.m. Even a muscle man is pumped out at some point …


