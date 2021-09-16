Marion Cotillard at the San Sebastian Film Festival opening

The French star actress Marion Cotillard (45) will be awarded the Donostia Honorary Prize for her career on Friday evening, September 17th, at the opening of the 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival. The festival in the northern Spanish Basque Country, which lasts until September 25, is one of the most important international film festivals alongside Berlin, Cannes and Venice.









Cotillard’s highlights

Cotillard became world-famous in 2008 for her portrayal of the legendary chansons singer Edith Piaf in “La Vie en Rose” and received an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Bafta Award. In 2011 she starred in Woody Allen’s romantic comedy “Midnight in Paris” and in Steven Soderbergh’s thriller “Contagion” opposite Matt Damon and Kate Winslet. Most recently she also starred in numerous Hollywood action films such as “Batman – The Dark Knight Rises”, “Assassin’s Creed”, “Anchorman” or “Allied” alongside Brad Pitt.

Cotillard “shone intensely in European and American productions and with the same talent in dramatic, comical and action-packed roles”, was the reason for the festival award, which Hollywood star Johnny Depp will also receive on Wednesday, September 22nd in the northern Spanish coastal city will.