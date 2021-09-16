“Mad Max: Furiosa” cinema release postponed – News 2021

It’s been six years since “Mad Max: Fury Road” thrilled critics and audiences. The sequel of the trilogy from the 80s won a total of six Oscars. Nevertheless, the sequel, which is already in the works, is a long time coming. Now the start of Mad Max: Furiosa has been postponed for another year.

In “Mad Max: Furiosa” the Empress Furiosa will be the focus again, but this time as a young woman. Not Charlize Theron, but Anya Taylor-Joy will impersonate the fighter. Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky will also not appear in the upcoming film. Instead, Marvel star Chris Hemsworth will take on the male lead. It is not yet clear which character the Thor actor will play.



At a press conference on Mad Max 2: Furiosa, director George Miller announced further details about the film. Leading actor Chris Hemsworth also has a say. Mad Max 2: Furiosa with Thor and Queen’s Gambit Star.







In addition to the two protagonists, “Matrix 4” and “Candyman” star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be seen as the villain. Not much is known about the plot of the film, the only thing that is certain is that “Mad Max: Furiosa” will again be an action-packed adventure. Director George Miller is again in charge and is planning a huge spectacle together with screenwriter Nick Lathouris. The film, which is to be shot in Australia, is the largest film production on the continent to date.



Hollywood doesn’t dare to bring big blockbusters to cinemas in winter. There is probably no other way of saying it when reading this message. “Top Gun 2” and “Mission: Impossible 7” hit theaters.

Unfortunately, the sequel “Mad Max: Furiosa” is a long time coming. The predecessor was released in 2015 and “Furiosa” will not appear in 2023, as originally planned. Warner has postponed the theatrical release from June 2023 to May 24, 2024. So we have to wait another two and a half years until we see the sequel. Until then, any restrictions caused by the corona pandemic should be history and all fans of the previous “Mad Max” films can watch “Furiosa” relaxed in crowded cinemas. A larger audience also favors eventual sequels.