Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeNewsLeonardo DiCaprio with a little prosperity tummy on the beach in Malibu
News

Leonardo DiCaprio with a little prosperity tummy on the beach in Malibu

By Sonia Gupta
0
69




RTL>entertainment>

August 22, 2020 – 12:57 pm clock

The days of a slim youth are over for Leo DiCaprio

Leo DiCaprio (45) lightly dressed, with wet strands on his face, swimming sensually through the blue water of Thailand: Who doesn’t like to remember the picturesque scenes from the film “The Beach”? Well, it’s been a long time, more precisely a proud 20 years and Leonardo has also lost a few of his streamlined qualities. In the current picture in the video, a clear prosperity belly can be seen.

Leo DiCaprio has lost none of its charm

In the hot summer temperatures of California, Leo DiCaprio enjoys the pleasant cooling in the sea with friends and his loved one Camila Morrone (23). With his cap and glasses protected from the sun, the 45-year-old splashes around in the waves. He doesn’t seem to care that he reveals his round tummy in the process. We do not know whether this belly is a prosperity tummy or just corona pounds. Directly behind Leo, however, there is a surfboard – so maybe Leo will do a little sport after all and declare war on the excess kilos.




With or without a belly: Leo will probably remain THE absolute heartthrob for many. Last but not least, his long list of model ex-girlfriends shows that he has lost nothing in terms of charm even with a few pounds.

In the video: Leo DiCaprio throws a huge party for the 23rd birthday of Camila Morrone

Interesting too


Previous articleI dated an influencer – and it was exactly what you think
Next articleMeghan at the cover shoot: jewelry worth 325,000 euros – royals
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv