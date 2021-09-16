Leonardo DiCaprio asked a photographer not to print the image

Leonardo DiCaprio and his e-cigarette go together like Leonardo DiCaprio and young women. But in the nineties, DiCaprio tried to keep the truck a secret.

Keeping something a secret from your parents when you’re a famous Hollywood star and constantly being photographed by paparazzi can be tricky. Leonardo DiCaprio had to experience this first hand in the 1990s.

Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to keep his vice a secret



In 1994, today’s Oscar winner was a newcomer and had just shot his first big hit, “Gilbert Grape – Somewhere in Iowa”. As the photographer Steve Eichner remembers in an interview with “Page Six”, he met the young star at a party in “Club USA” in New York.

Back then, he photographed DiCaprio buying something from a woman. Eichner could not see what it was. “(He) came over, patted my shoulder and said, ‘Hey man, can you do me a favor and please don’t use this photo? You can take pictures of me tonight,'” says the photographer, who is currently one Has published an illustrated book entitled “In the Limelight: The Visual Ecstasy of NYC Nightlife in the ’90s”. DiCaprio’s reason? “I bought cigarettes and I don’t want my mother to know that I smoke,” the young star told him at the time.













Johnny Depp helped him



DiCaprio and his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, have a close relationship. The celebrated actor regularly exchanges his girlfriends – mostly when the models are older than 25 years. And it is usually his mother who accompanies DiCaprio to award ceremonies of all kinds. Nothing comes from him about mom.

So that Indenbirken did not find out about his truck, “Gilbert Grape” co-star Johnny Depp apparently helped him in the 90s. In an interview he told an anecdote about the film set four years ago when he reprimanded DiCaprio: “No, I won’t give you a drag on my cigarette while you hide from your mother again, Leo.”

By now Irmelin Indenbirken probably knows that her son smokes. His e-cigarette can be seen in almost every paparazzo photo. The days when he was still negotiating with photographers are long gone.

source: “Page Six”

ls