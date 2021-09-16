Kylie Jenner needs frozen yogurt

Did you know already… Robert Downey Jr. loves the Iron Man part

Kylie Jenner craves frozen yogurt.

The 24-year-old entrepreneur is currently pregnant with her second child. In her Instagram story, she now revealed that she just can’t get enough of the iced treat. In addition to a frozen yogurt snapshot, Kylie wrote in her Instagram story: “Pregnancy cravings” and provided the picture with three drooling emojis.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star recently returned to Los Angeles. Previously, Kylie attended several events at New York Fashion Week. The mother-to-be, who is raising three-year-old Stormi with her partner Travis Scott, actually wanted to attend the Met Gala on Monday (September 13th). At the last moment, however, she backed off. An insider revealed about Kylie’s decision: “At the last moment she decided to cancel because she is overwhelmed and does not feel well. She did a lot last weekend and took it too far. For the past two months, Kylie has been unsure whether to leave or not. She decided that she doesn’t necessarily have to be there. “

Photo: Bang Showbiz







