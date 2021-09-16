Krysten Ritter alongside Elizabeth Olsen in the HBO Max series

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen gets company for her new HBO Max series Love And Death: Krysten Ritter, also known as Jessica Jones on Netflix, is new on board. Jesse Plemons and Lily Rabe also play.

Since the last season of Jessica Jones in 2019, serial junkies have not seen anything new from Krysten Ritter, who you had previously got to know through Breaking Bad, Don’t Trust the B —- in Apartment 23 or Veronica Mars. Only in the breaking bad strip “El CaminoShe performed. As well as in an audio book series that she recorded with her old BrBa colleague Aaron Paul.

Now Ritter closes loudly Deadline the cast of the new miniseries Love and Death on HBO Max. Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision, Sorry for Your Loss) was previously confirmed as the leading actress. But also Jesse Plemons (again Breaking Bad and before Friday Night Lights), Patrick Fugit (Outcast, “Almost Famous“) And Lily Rabe (American Horror Story, Tell Me Your Secrets) play along.









The story is based on real events. The focus is on the Texan housewife Candy Montgomery, who murdered her friend Betty Gore with an ax in 1980. The screenplay comes from the eleven-time Emmy Prize winner David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing). Nicole Kidman is also involved as a producer. Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland) is directing.

Ritter now plays Sherry Cleckler. Olsen plays the perpetrator Candy, while Fugit plays her husband Pat. Rabe can be seen as the murder victim Betty, Plemons as her husband Allan. They all live in the small Texas town of Wylie, go to church every Sunday and seem very inconspicuous at first glance …

Keir Gilchrist (Atypical) is also involved as Pastor Ron Adams, Elizabeth Marvel (Manifesto) as Pastor Jackie Ponder and Tom Pelphrey (Ozark) as Don Crowder.

By the way, Ritter is currently also working as a director. For Peacock she is directing four episodes of the supernatural drama series “The Girl in the Woods“. At Netflix, she also plays in the family film “Nightbooks” with.

