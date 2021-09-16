Kilo madness: Christian Bale sees “mortality in the face”

He is known for pushing his body to its limits for certain roles! Christian Bale (44) had starved himself 30 kilos for the film “Der Maschinist”. Shortly afterwards the next incredible transformation: for his role as Batman in the trilogy of Christopher Nolan (48) he ate his weight to 110 kilos and then got his body back into the muscular and athletic superhero shape. Now another amazing transformation: For his role in “Vice” he gained around 22 kilos – but that should now be the end of it!

In an interview with the Sunday Times tells the actor: “I can’t go on with this. I really can’t. My mortality is staring me in the face.” Also his wife, stunt woman Sibi Blažić, have had to endure a lot over the past few years. However, one family member was still enthusiastic about his plump stomach: his son Joseph. “My son loved the stomach. He would have liked to jump around on it,” says Christian in the interview.

He would have for his role as George W. Bushs (72) Vice President Dick Cheney (77) don’t really have to grow that much! His acting colleague Gary Oldman (60) told him that he hadn’t put on a single extra pound for his role as Winston Churchill in “The Darkest Hour” – thanks to the latest technology. But there I have Christian Already had 10 kilos on it and decided to pull it off now.









Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic at the 91st Academy Awards

Christian Bale at the Berlinale 2019

Christian Bale at the “Vice” press conference of the Berlinale 2019

339 Impressive! That’s why he plays every role with flying colors. 322 Ill. I think it’s good that he wants to stop doing it.



