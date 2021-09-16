Thursday, September 16, 2021
Kendall Jenner: niece Stormi loves her boyfriend!

By Arjun Sethi
Kendall Jenner: Your boyfriend is wanted by Stormi
Kendall Jenner: Her boyfriend is wanted by Stormi / Photo: DFree Shutterstock.com

Kendall Jenner’s niece Stormi Webster has a crush on boyfriend Devin Booker. The 25-year-old beauty has revealed that her three-year-old niece – whose mother is Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner – is one “Amazing relationship” to her partner, the Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker. On ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ she joked: “[Devin und Stormi] have an amazing relationship. She has a total crush on him and I’m jealous at times. I say, ‘Stop it – can’t you stop?’ ” Kendall Jenner and Devin, 24, have officially been together since the beginning of the year. Kendall also talked about how hard she tries to be a “cool” aunt to her nieces and nephews. She said: “I always want to be the cool one and be liked. […] It is really fun.” Kendall’s sister Kylie, 24, recently announced that she was pregnant for the second time. She announced the news in an Instagram video showing daughter Stormi handing her grandmother Kris Jenner, 65, an envelope with photos of the baby scan. Kendall also experienced the good news in a similar way.


Previous articleReese Witherspoon thrilled with a 90s throwback
Next articleHygiene: Brad Pitt, Leonardo di Caprio: Why Hollywood stars don’t believe in showering
