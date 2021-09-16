Keanu Reeves wants to continue that long · KINO.de

Keanu Reeves has been shining in his latest brilliant action role since “John Wick”. Now the actor has revealed how long he wants to portray the hit man.

Keanu Reeves has established himself as an action star since the 90s. He celebrated the high point of his career with “Matrix” in 1999, when he played Neo. After many years, Keanu Reeves will return to his iconic role, because “Matrix 4” will be released in 2022. In recent years the actor has had one more role and that is John Wick. “John Wick” is one of the most popular action franchises of our time. It is not for nothing that the three parts have grossed over 500 million US dollars so far.

With a membership at Amazon Prime you can watch “John Wick 3” for free.

In the meantime it has been confirmed that both “John Wick 4” and “John Wick 5” are already being planned. But how much longer will Keanu Reeves be the hit man?

In an interview with Ok Magazine (via comic book) the actor gave a short but precise answer to the question: “As long as my legs can carry me and as far as the audience allows it”. That’s good news for all John Wick fans. If Keanu Reeves has his way, we can still see the hit man as a pensioner. Maybe even with a rollator? The “John Wick” screenwriter Derek Kolstad is also convinced that the action series can still use a few sequels.

You can find out more information about “John Wick 4” in the following video:









kino.de News – First trailer for Hawkeye

Further projects planned in the “John Wick” universe

In addition to the sequels to the main series of “John Wick”, two spin-off projects await us. First of all, there is the series “The Continental”, which is to appear shortly after “John Wick 4”. In “The Continental”, the eponymous hotel chain, in which John Wick and his colleagues find refuge, will be at the center of the plot. The series is a prequel that takes place well before the first “John Wick” film.

The second spin-off project is called “Ballerina”. The action offshoot deals with the story of the hit man Ronney Brown, who was taught her craft as a child. The spin-off film has not yet been officially confirmed, but according to insider reports, Chloe Grace Moretz (“Kick Ass”) will play the leading role. Filming is scheduled to start this year, but whether this is possible due to the coronavirus remains to be seen.

Keanu Reeves hardly seems to age. Can you guess his age from different roles? Find out here:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.