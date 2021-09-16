Keanu Reeves buys Johnny Silverhand action figure

The desire to own yourself as your own action figure apparently drives not only Howard and Raj in The Big Bang Theory, but also the actor Keanu Reeves: He recently got an action figure from in a comic book shop called Golden Apple Comics in Los Angeles Bought Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077 – the character he borrowed his likeness himself.

PR manager publishes photo of Reeves buying his action figure

The PR manager of CD Projekt Red, Radek Gabowski, published a photo of Reeves in a medical mask on Twitter as the actor is standing at the checkout in the store and an employee is scanning his purchases. Grabowski has now deleted the tweet, as well as an associated Instagram post. But the GameStar editorial team was still able to record the tweet. The text from the tweet was therefore (in the original English):

“This customer buying Johnny Silverhand figurines is in for a treat. Also, it seems like there’s a witcher standing next in line. ?? “(Eng .:” This customer, who is currently buying Johnn Silverhand figures, can look forward to something very special. In addition, a witcher seems to be next in line. ??“)

We don’t know why Grabowski deleted the messages or the photo. Keanu Reeves himself has also not commented publicly on his purchase. Nevertheless, we think it’s funny and somehow likeable that the actor bought himself as an action figure. After all, he comes away much cheaper than Howard and Raj.

Incidentally, the Cyberpunk developers revealed their collaboration with Keanu Reeves for the first time at E3 2019 as part of a trailer. Since then, Reeves has become a prominent figurehead for the role-playing game and is considered one of the most important supporting characters in Cyberpunk 2077 (buy now 38,31 €), which also comes up with an extensive series of quests.

Source: GameStar

