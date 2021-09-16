Thursday, September 16, 2021
Keanu Reeves buys himself as an action figure

By Vimal Kumar
Feet up in the game: Keanu Reeves stars as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077.
Hand on heart and be honest: Who hasn’t thought about buying yourself an action figure? Thanks to 3D printers, this desire is no longer so far away. Or you make it as a successful actor in a world-famous video game whose merchandise includes your own characters.

This is what happened in the case of Keanu Reeves and Cyberpunk 2077. As is well known, the Hollywood star embodies the character Johnny Silverhand in the game and has convinced Fabiano across the board:

What does it all have to do with an action figure? Well, the same Keanu Reeves was spotted in a comic book store recently, practically buying himself.




When Keanu Reeves buys Johnny Silverhand

The situation is not just based on a pure narrative, but is provided with photo evidence – the security camera of the Golden Apple Comics store captured the unusual moment for eternity. CD Projekt Red’s PR manager Radek Gabowski shares the snapshot via Twitter:

You can see Keanu Reeves (exemplary with a mask!) At a cash register while a seller is scanning his goods. However, this is not just any merchandise, but cyberpunk characters – Johnny Silverhand is there at least once.

Expressed differently: The real Keanu Reeves once buys himself as a mini action figure. Whether for personal use or as a gift for friends or relatives is unfortunately not recorded. In our imagination, however, the Silverhand figure is now right next to action figures by John Wick and Neo from The Matrix in Keanu Reeves’ house.

Keanu as the face of Silverhand

Since E3 2019, Keanu Reeves has officially been on board at Cyberpunk 2077 and prominently featured in almost every trailer. The story of Johnny Silverhand could have been very different. What the rock legend from Night City would have looked like without the actor, we have recorded for you elsewhere:

If you don’t even know who this Johnny Silverhand is and what he has to do with Cyberpunk 2077, then we will explain it to you in his separate article.



Vimal Kumar
