Thursday, September 16, 2021
Katy Perry is sued by fashion designer Katie Perry

By Arjun Sethi
Katy Perry is being sued for alleged trademark infringement for selling her clothing line in Australia.

Katy Perry is currently loud “The Sydney Morning Herald “in a legal dispute with the Australian fashion designer Katie Perry – the singer launched her clothing line under her artist name on the Australian market.

The problem: Australian Katie Jane Taylor, who sells clothes under her maiden name Katie Perry, has a pretty similar name – which is why the designer filed a federal lawsuit against Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, aka Katy Perry, last October.




Katie Jane Taylor secured the rights to the name Katie Perry in her home country in 2008, the almost identical name is a trademark infringement for her.

In a written defense before the Australian court, Katy Perry’s attorneys admitted that the Katy Perry brand was “deceptively similar” to the Australian designer’s brand, but denied any legal violations.

Perry’s attorneys reportedly filed a counterclaim alleging that the Katie Perry brand could be canceled because the singer had built an international reputation before the Australian was registered. Further negotiations were postponed to a later date.


