Thursday, September 16, 2021
Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt become parents for the first time

By Vimal Kumar
April 27, 2020 – 11:11 am clock

Katherine Schwarzenegger is pregnant

Sweet news from California: Actor Chris Pratt (40) and his sweetheart, author Katherine Schwarzenegger (30), are expecting their first child together. This was announced by the US magazine “People”, citing several sources from the couple’s environment. However, Katherine and Chris themselves have not yet commented on pregnancy on social networks.

First grandchild for actor Arnold Schwarzenegger

Katherine and Chris first dated in June 2018, and the couple tied the knot last year. Chris had already announced during a visit to the “E!” Show in February that his Katherine would one day be a great mother. “It has made my life better in every way,” enthused Chris at the time. “God willing, she’ll be a great mother one day.” Was his sweetheart already pregnant?




Either way, someone should be particularly happy about the sweet baby news: Katherine’s dad Arnold Schwarzenegger (72). The actor then becomes a grandpa for the first time. In an interview with the US news program “Extra” he already revealed last year: “I’m not pushing you because I know it will happen at some point. It is up to Katherine and Chris to decide when they want to take the step “, so Arnold Schwarzenegger. “Yes I am looking forward!”

Chris Pratt already has a son

It will be the second child for actor Chris Pratt. With his ex-wife Anna Faris (43), their son Jack (7) is raising them. For him, Chris explained on the “E!” Show, his sweetheart Katherine was already a great step-mom. Then nothing should go wrong with baby no. 2!

