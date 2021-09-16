Kate Winslet: Nude scene with Saoirse Ronan

It may be a dubious fame, but it was earned by one of the greatest actresses of her generation: Kate Winslet starred in some of Hollywood’s most famous nude scenes.









Her love scene from “Titanic”, when she was drawn by Leonardo DiCaprio on a sofa like God made her, is known to millions. For their revealing portrayal in the literary film adaptation “The Reader”, which also plays with erotic undertones, it finally even won the Oscar.

Kate Winslet plays the lonely paleontologist in “Ammonite”

Now Winslet drops the covers again, at the age of 44 and in an erotic nude scene with a woman. In “Ammonite” she plays the British paleontologist Mary Anning, who works lonely in a coastal town in England. When a wealthy fossil collector shows up with his pretty wife Charlotte, their life changes in a moment.

Charlotte is played by shooting star Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”, “Little Women”). A passionate affair develops between the two women. For Kate Winslet, the game of homosexual love is not entirely new (she faced the difficult challenge of representing an intense girl friendship in her 1994 film debut “Heavenly Creatures” by Peter Jackson), but the nude sequences were a challenge.

“Saoirse and I talked about it beforehand and said, ‘How the hell are we going to present this ?!” Winslet told the British newspaper “Daily Mail”. “The two women shared very passionate moments – Saoirse and I wanted to show it that way too. For me, at the age I am now, that actually felt pretty good! I remember saying, “Here I am, shooting a nude scene at 43. How is that possible? ‘”

But it was a wonderful thing to “share this common language with another woman,” she added.

“Ammonite” starts on January 21st. Where it can be streamed is currently unclear.