Kate Winslet: Nice gift to “Ammonite” co-star Saoirse Ronan

The romantic film drama “Ammonite” by Francis Lee celebrated its premiere in September 2020 at the “Toronto International Film Festival” and is due to hit local cinemas in January 2021. It tells a fictional relationship between the British fossil collector Mary Anning, played by Kate Winslet, with Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan), the wife of the Scottish geologist Roderick Murchison.

Kate Winslet on sex scene with Saoirse Ronan

Now leading actress Kate Winslet has shared a piquant detail about the shooting of the new film in which she can be seen at Saoirse Ronan’s side. Opposite to Entertainment Weekly The 45-year-old said that their sex scene with Ronan was filmed on her birthday to celebrate the 26-year-old’s special day with the intimate shot.









“I just wanted her to have a great memory in her film life, no matter how the scene turns out or how the film is received. I knew it would be great because we had the experience together,” said Winslet, explaining her motivation behind the special Date she chose to make love with her colleague in front of the camera.