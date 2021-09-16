Julia Roberts surprises in a checked mini skirt by Dior

Julia Roberts sends us back to the 1990s with her outfit from the “LA CORE” donation gala on Wednesday evening: The actress wore a green ensemble from Dior, which at the same time brings back memories of “Clueless” and Rachel Green from “Friends”. Her checked outfit consisted of a blazer and mini skirt, which she combined with subtle fishnet stockings and chunky vinyl loafers.

Julia Roberts (with husband Daniel Moder) in a skirt suit from the Dior Pre-Fall 2020 collection Kevin Mazur

Roberts became famous in the early 1990s with her roles in the films “Steel Magnolias” and “Pretty Woman”. Her outfits on the red carpets of the world repeatedly caused a sensation: From oversized suits to glittering slip dresses to glamorous robes, Julia Roberts was never too good to take fashion risks. Her latest look seems like a little homage.

The occasion was a charity gala by actor Sean Penn, whose organization “Community Organized Relief Effort”, which he founded after the earthquake in Haiti, celebrated its tenth birthday. Stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Naomi Campbell were present, Julia Roberts was accompanied by her husband Daniel Moder.









Julia Roberts style on the red carpet – and in the film

The skirt suit is from the Dior Pre-Fall 2020 collection. Chief designer Maria Grazia Chiuri designed very wearable fashion for this, focusing on skirts in various lengths and high-cut trousers. Tie-dye and checked patterns ran through the entire collection. The designer also incorporated ten statements into the lookbook, for example “choosing a dress is taking a stand” – “choosing a dress is taking a stand”.

more on the subject

The profile of Julia Roberts: What roles did Julia Roberts play? What were your best looks? How did she come to be an actress?

90ies inspiration: The leather blazer from the 1990s is celebrating its comeback – with one crucial difference. We show who is wearing it and how to combine it.

The last Dior collection: Maria Grazia Chiuri talks to VOGUE about the inspirations behind Dior’s Spring / Summer 2020 collection: botanical theories, Christian Dior’s sister Catherine and hats.