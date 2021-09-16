Thursday, September 16, 2021
HomeNewsJohnny Depp and Amber Heard: Sound recordings could testify to violence
News

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Sound recordings could testify to violence

By Arjun Sethi
0
72




So throws douchebag In the recording she suggested punching him in the face with her fist – something that Heard tries to put it into perspective. “Sorry that I didn’t give you a real slap in the face […]. I don’t remember exactly which hand movement I made, but it was a slap in the face and not a punch “, is believed to have been heard from the angry-sounding actress.

Another recording is about objects that she is said to have thrown. douchebag says he’s “not the one throwing pots,” whereupon Heard replies: “Just because I’m throwing pots and pans doesn’t mean you can knock on my door anytime.”




Left the house out of fear

Johnny Depp then, according to the recording, left the house out of fear. “I left last night because I couldn’t stand the thought of more violence we’re doing to each other. If we’d continued it would have ended up badly. Honey, I’ve told you this before, I’m terrified, that we’re just the scene of a Crime are, “he explains. For Heard Reportedly incomprehensible, so she repeatedly refers to him as a “baby”.

Depp didn’t want a divorce


Previous articleNSM Records releases “Get Carter” with Sylvester Stallone and two premieres on Blu-ray in Mediabooks in September
Next articleHeidi Klum: Mail from Rihanna makes her dance
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv