Jennifer Lawrence: Will she end her career for her baby?

September 16, 2021



Is Jennifer Lawrence giving up her career for her baby?



Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child. The anticipation of the first offspring could hardly be greater for the actress, an insider now reveals to “People”. “Jen has wanted a family for a long time and has found the ideal partner that she loves, respects and likes to be around,” it says. “She loves married life and they have a solid base for a baby. She is very happy and looks forward to motherhood.”

But what does the new job mean in terms of Jen’s career? After all, she is now one of the big names in Hollywood and is often filming abroad for several months. “Like other actors, she will find a balance between her career and her life as a wife and mother,” the insider is sure. “She’ll do just fine. Jen is down to earth and ready to be a mom because she loves family life.” She also knows that a “fulfilled mom is better than one who gives up what she loves and regrets it.” That could never happen to Lawrence.





September 15, 2021



Jordana Brewster is engaged



Jordana Brewster, 41, the happiness is evident. In her most recent Instagram snapshot, she is sitting on the beach and beaming happily into the camera as she hugs the shoulder of her loved one, entrepreneur Mason Morfit, 44. And another detail catches the eye: a huge diamond sparkles on the finger of the “Fast & Furious 9” star. “JB becomes JBM,” the 41-year-old writes her future initials under the photo, thereby announcing her engagement.

For the actress, it would be the second marriage. She was previously married to Andrew Form for 13 years until the couple split last year. They have two sons, Julian, 8, and Rowan, 5. In July 2020, Jordana Brewster was first spotted holding hands with Mason Morfit in Santa Monica, California. The two had already met four years earlier, as the actress recently revealed in an interview with American “Glamor”. However, it only sparked last year, four days after Jordana Brewster and Mason Form split up.

September 14, 2021



Britney Spears’ father is said to be already looking for a lawyer



Pop star Britney Spears, 39, is currently on cloud nine. On September 12, 2021, the singer announced her engagement to personal trainer Sam Asghari, 27. Months ago, during a guardianship hearing, Britney announced that she would marry her partner and have children with him. After she was finally freed from her father’s guardianship on August 12th – a month before the engagement – nothing stands in the way of her own private new beginning, right? Not quite, because Jamie Spears, 69, is said to continue to interfere in his daughter’s affairs.

Jamie Spears © Zuma Wire / imago images

A source close to the singer told People that Britney’s father was looking for a lawyer a few days after the engagement for a very specific reason. Because together with her father, who is currently managing her estate, the 39-year-old is supposed to “work on a prenuptial agreement [,der ihr Vermögen regelt und absichert]. She understands that this is necessary, “the insider said. A second source explains that Jamie’s role as administrator of the estate requires being involved in the process:” Jamie is working to find a lawyer to draw up the prenuptial agreement. ” However, it is alleged that her father’s camp is not involved in the process, and one can only hope for Britney that the contractual clauses will not diminish her love affair.

September 13, 2021



Demi Moore and John Travolta: are they the new Hollywood dream couple?



John Travolta, 67, and Demi Moore, 58, are said to have been spotted at a romantic dinner, as reported by “Bild am Sonntag”. They had met for a meal at the noble Italian “Giorgio Baldi” in Santa Monica. A waitress is said to have told the newspaper: “The two of them were sitting at the corner table, in the candlelight. It looked very romantic. They laughed a lot and even held hands.”

The two have known each other for a long time. Demi Moore’s ex-husband Bruce Willis, 66, and Travolta have been good friends for years. For both of them this connection would possibly mean a happy ending. Demi Moore has already had one or the other failed relationship and Travolta has tried in recent months to come to terms with the death of his late wife Kelly Preston, † 57. A new love might give both of them a boost.

