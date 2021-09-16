Jennifer Lawrence: That’s why she was absent from the Golden Globes

Jennifer Lawrence is an integral part of Hollywood. Still, she skipped the Golden Globes on Sunday. But not entirely voluntarily.

Jennifer Lawrence (27, “The Hunger Games”) and the Hollywood red carpets – it fits! The awarding of the Golden Globes, which took place last Sunday in Beverly Hills, was missed by the Oscar winner. However, this is not due to a lack of time or even a lack of interest. No, JLaw was simply transferred. And that from her good acting friend Emma Stone (29, “easy to have”).

It didn’t go according to plan

While Stone, who was nominated for a Globe for her role in the movie “Battle of the Sexes”, attended the glamorous event including an appearance on the red carpet, Lawrence stayed at home. Her plan was to join her friend only after the award ceremony to rock the dance floors of the after-show parties together. In a funny video on Facebook, the 27-year-old even explains that she had already organized everything she needed for the evening.









It seems that none other than Stone took the camera shot himself. Because from the background the voice of the “La La Land” actress can be heard asking JLaw what was going on that evening. Lawrence replied, his face half averted, “You said you wanted me to be your company for the after-parties. So I got us tickets for a few parties and rented a car. And when I was halfway through getting ready, you said.” you me, you don’t want to go. “

“And this is how I look now”

“You just wanted to come to my house, so I sent my hair and make-up team home. And this is what I look like now,” JLaw continues in her video. Then the actress turns to Stone’s camera and the two women burst out laughing – for good reason. Lawrence’s face is only half made up. It goes without saying that you can’t be seen on the red carpet with just one Smokey Eye.

CodeList