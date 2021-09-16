Jennifer Lawrence: Tears because she can’t celebrate a bachelorette party

Since Jennifer Lawrence got engaged to Cooke Maroney in February, the Oscar-winner has been in a lot of stress over wedding preparations. In the meantime, tears even flowed

Jennifer Lawrence, 28, is still keeping the date a secret. But it seems that the wedding date is getting closer and closer. The actress (“The Hunger Games”) can’t wait to finally say yes to her fiancé Cooke Maroney. The Oscar winner leaves no doubt that he is absolutely the right man for her. In an interview for the podcast “Naked with Catt Sadler” she raved: “He’s the greatest man I’ve ever met”. But despite all the euphoria: Lawrence also admits to being overwhelmed with all the planning at times.

Jennifer Lawrence dares



In the podcast interview, Jennifer Lawrence also revealed that she has already found the right wedding dress. “I saw a dress that I liked and thought: this is it”. The actress from Kentucky already knows where she wants to celebrate the wedding with the New York gallery owner. “As with the dress, I saw a venue and immediately knew: this is it.”









Jennifer Lawrence That’s why Cooke Maroney is the one for you





“Felt pathetic”



One thing brought Jennifer Lawrence to the brink of desperation. Actually, she had planned not to celebrate a bachelorette party at all. But then she changed her mind at short notice and started planning. The only problem: Many of her friends are already scheduled for the appointment. “That’s when I started crying. I don’t even know why. I just felt pathetic”. The anticipation for the big day, however, did not diminish. And maybe there will still be an appointment to celebrate the farewell to the bachelorette party with the friends.

