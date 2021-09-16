Jennifer Aniston: She is already fully vaccinated

Jennifer Aniston already has full vaccination against the coronavirus. The actress announced this via Instagram.







The US actress Jennifer Aniston (52) has already received her second corona vaccination. She announced this via Instagram and posted a picture of herself in a winning pose. The former “Friends” star wrote about the snapshot: “Fully vaccinated and it feels so good.” Everyone should consider themselves lucky and privileged if – as in the USA – they have access to vaccines against Covid-19. “Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere,” adds Aniston.

It is known that the health of every individual affects the general public: “I am thinking of those who do not have or will not have the opportunity to be vaccinated in order to then be able to hug their friends and family again.” In her Insta-Bio, she also linked the website of the AmeriCares aid organization, a non-profit organization that works, among other things, to improve medical situations in underdeveloped countries.

