Jennifer Aniston: is she dating David Schwimmer?

Almost 30 years ago, the two actors stood together for the first time in front of the camera, now it should finally have sparked: As reported by several media, the 52-year-old should date her 54-year-old co-actor! A ‘Closer’ insider wants to know that the ‘Friends’ reunion had sparked: “It was clear that the memory of the past awakened feelings in both of them and that the chemistry between them that had always suppressed them , was still there. ” After all, the two had kept in touch and met last month: “They were seen drinking wine together, lost in conversation.”

Aniston once explained in an interview with a reporter how the actress deals with the rumors about her love life: “I try to ignore such rumors. But at the same time they are there all the time! That’s why it is sometimes quite difficult to ignore it completely. Me However, I always do my best to do just that. However, it is not easy when I’m in the supermarket or at the doctor’s and I’m on the cover of a gossip sheet. ” The actress added that she would try not to read these articles in the first place and revealed that she was even advised not to start a career in the entertainment industry. “Back then I was even advised not to get into the entertainment industry. Instead, I should pursue a normal career and start a normal family. I would say good advice – but unfortunately it wasn’t for me because I really wanted to be an actress “, continues Jennifer.