Jennifer Aniston: is she dating David Schwimmer?

August 12, 2021 – 8:30 am clock
Jennifer Aniston is said to be dating David Schwimmer.
Almost 30 years ago, the two actors stood together for the first time in front of the camera, now it should finally have sparked: As reported by several media, the 52-year-old should date her 54-year-old co-actor! A ‘Closer’ insider wants to know that the ‘Friends’ reunion had sparked: “It was clear that the memory of the past awakened feelings in both of them and that the chemistry between them that had always suppressed them , was still there. ” After all, the two had kept in touch and met last month: “They were seen drinking wine together, lost in conversation.”
Aniston once explained in an interview with a reporter how the actress deals with the rumors about her love life: “I try to ignore such rumors. But at the same time they are there all the time! That’s why it is sometimes quite difficult to ignore it completely. Me However, I always do my best to do just that. However, it is not easy when I’m in the supermarket or at the doctor’s and I’m on the cover of a gossip sheet. ” The actress added that she would try not to read these articles in the first place and revealed that she was even advised not to start a career in the entertainment industry. “Back then I was even advised not to get into the entertainment industry. Instead, I should pursue a normal career and start a normal family. I would say good advice – but unfortunately it wasn’t for me because I really wanted to be an actress “, continues Jennifer.
BANG Showbiz
