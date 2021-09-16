Thursday, September 16, 2021
HomeNewsIs Johnny Depp getting a new film role? - MANN.TV
News

Is Johnny Depp getting a new film role? – MANN.TV

By Sonia Gupta
0
42




Is Johnny Depp getting a new film role? – If you read about the former Hollywood star Johnny Depp these days, it usually has nothing to do with films. Depp is a prime example of how to jeopardize a steep career and extremely high fan popularity. In recent years, Johnny Depp has only made headlines with his alcohol and drug excesses and, most recently, with the mud fight in court with his ex Amber Heard.

In the process, some disturbing details came to light. With all the quarrels and scandals, his roles in films such as “Fantastic Beasts”, “Murder on the Orient Express” or “Pirates of the Caribbean” were completely lost. Nobody even talks about his current flick “Minamata”.


Previous articleBrad Pitt vs. Angelina Jolie in California Supreme Court – Panorama
Next articleWhen Meryl Sings, Netflix Dances: The Musical “The Prom”
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv