Is Johnny Depp getting a new film role? – MANN.TV

Is Johnny Depp getting a new film role? – If you read about the former Hollywood star Johnny Depp these days, it usually has nothing to do with films. Depp is a prime example of how to jeopardize a steep career and extremely high fan popularity. In recent years, Johnny Depp has only made headlines with his alcohol and drug excesses and, most recently, with the mud fight in court with his ex Amber Heard.

In the process, some disturbing details came to light. With all the quarrels and scandals, his roles in films such as “Fantastic Beasts”, “Murder on the Orient Express” or “Pirates of the Caribbean” were completely lost. Nobody even talks about his current flick “Minamata”.

But maybe that could change soon. As it has now become known, Johnny Depp has been offered a role by his friend and mentor Tim Burton. Accordingly, filmmaker mastermind Burton is keen to hire Depp as the male lead for his next project. This is the Netflix series “The Addams Family”.

A role of Depp as head of the family Gomez Addams, one can imagine that very well here. Tim Burton has probably already announced Johnny Depp as the preferred candidate for the role on Netflix. The star director is said to have told those responsible that Depp “would do justice to the role”. Now it is up to Netflix to trust the actor as well.

Not easy after all the negative headlines about Johnny Depp in recent years. So he was already fired in the mega-production “Fantastic Beasts 3”. However, he no longer has to prove to anyone that Johnny Depp is a gifted actor.









He just has to get his life under control again – and maybe he will make his comeback in Tim Burton’s series “The Addams Family” – we keep our fingers crossed!

Source: Prism