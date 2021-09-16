Interview with Philipp Poisel: “Don’t sing out problems”

Ludwigsburg. You might think that the 38-year-old pop singer-songwriter Philipp Poisel has barely changed in the past few years. He could still lose himself in contemplation and thoughts at the water lily pond, absorb all the melancholy of this world or get lost on the journey between Toulouse and Marseille. It is precisely this calm, which is also expressed in the search for the right words and formulations, that gives his fourth album “Neon” a special touch.



They almost always only speak up when there are new songs or concerts are being played – unusual in times of constant sharing of almost everything.

Philipp Poisel: There isn’t much to tell from my life. I like to dream into the day and let my thoughts go. And often it’s just too tedious for me to set up a camera for every little thing in order to put myself in the limelight and somehow make myself noticeable in public. For me it’s primarily about music and not about how my breakfast looks and tastes.



Then tell us at this point how you have filled your artistic life in the past four years since the third album.

Before the lockdowns, I was on tour and released an EP with new songs. I was also invited, for example, by Peter Maffay for his MTV Unplugged. I was and am very grateful for such inquiries. In addition, I am a very slow creative worker.



Has the band become more and more important for your songs over the years?

The band expands my musical spectrum and exponentiates everything. I certainly wouldn’t have that many good songs if I didn’t have these musicians around me. On stage, however, moments are also very important to me when, as in the early years of my career, I can spontaneously interpret a song in a completely different way with the guitar alone.



Are you the last resort when it comes to the finish of the songs?

I trust my producer Frank Pilsl very much, who accompanies me on the way to an album, sometimes shows me the way and without whom I would otherwise never be finished. Of course, the band is also involved. So in the end it’s always teamwork, and sometimes there’s just no alternative to a song. The first recordings of the session for “No One Can Say” were so intense and raw that we never managed to do that again in the studio in one way or another. Then you’d better take this first version, which is not so technically perfect in terms of sound.



A special song on the album is “Alt und grau”, in which the words are emphasized almost theatrically.

Whereby the music came first and sets the pace, so to speak. The theatrical was already in the music, but comes through even more through the unspectacular that makes this song stand out. If this text were spoken as a poem, it would certainly not have such an effect.









“I have never seen myself as a pure professional singer”



In some songs it sounds like your voice has grown in volume.

I never saw myself as a purely professional singer, always more as a singer-songwriter. But before my first tour of the arena, I did take singing lessons. It feels good when the voice sounds stronger and you can rely on it at any time – even if I’m still a long way from achieving my goal.



What remains of us ”describes all of our inaction using the example of a relationship. How much does the climate issue affect you yourself, for example? ??

As an activist, I haven’t necessarily covered myself with fame. But I? M also not of the opinion that problems should be singled out or that songs can change the world. It is better to make a conscious effort to get a better, global footprint.



Most of the time your songs revolve around your relationship status and become small short films. Are you not interested in a completely different script?

I don’t really feel like singing about made-up and fictitious topics, and then at concerts for many years. If you sing like me about situations and feelings that you know or have experienced, nothing can go wrong. I also write songs to bring myself back into balance and to have an outlet.



The song “Wunder” is driven by a beat that is reminiscent of bands like Can and Krautrock.

That is exactly the reference too. I was able to experience the Krautrock legend Michael Rother live as a label colleague on the birthday of 20 years of Grönland Records. That really inspired me. Others involved in “miracles” didn’t know what to do with the sound. That surprised me a lot, because Krautrock is one of the few musical phenomena that Germany has really mixed up with internationally. When I wrote the song, I was so caught up in the beat that I could have recorded an entire Krautrock album.



How did the folk festival video for the song “The happiness of other people?”

The film “The Place Beyond the Pines” with Ryan Gosling, in which he plays a motorcyclist on the fair, reminded me of my childhood. With an older relative, who was like a grandpa to me, I was allowed to go to the Markgröninger Schäferlauf and the folk festival with its carousels and box cars every year. My cameraman Beppo was supposed to capture exactly this mood with all the many people and lights, seen with the big eyes of a child. We then shot on the Cannstatter Wasen. For video shoots in particular, I keep coming up with ideas that often only fit a song later and can be taken from the archive, so to speak. I’m really getting involved, because film is one of my other great passions.