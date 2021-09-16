Thursday, September 16, 2021
“In the Silence of the Night” with Meryl Streep and Roy Scheider is also appearing as a standard edition

By Vimal Kumar
At the end of November, NSM Records released the thriller “In the silence of the night“(USA 1982) first released on Blu-ray Disc in Austria. The film with Meryl Streep and Roy Scheider was released in Mediabook including DVD and booklet. As can be seen from the first dealer information, “In der Stille der Nacht” is also used in the sales of Al! Ve AG as Standard edition published in the Keep Case. The Blu-ray has a German dubbed version and the original English sound in DTS-HD master audio format. The only bonus is the original trailer. The release date is still unknown. (sw)

