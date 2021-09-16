I dated an influencer – and it was exactly what you think

image: shutterstock / watson

Emma Amour

Disclaimer: I don’t like influencers. I don’t like them so much that I still follow them for voyeuristic reasons. But I think one of them is so hot that I ask him to meet. Maybe he’s the big exception among influencers. I get ahead: it is not.

Some users know the feeling very well from exactly this blog: It annoys you insanely. But you still can’t stop reading here Monday for Monday and Thursday for Thursday. At this point, a very warm thank you.

Well, as some of you do with my blog, so do I with influencers. They annoy me so much with their terribly posted paid posts that I can’t not look, let alone not follow them.

Complex. I know. And also a little hollow. I know very well. But it is what it is. My voyeurism is greater than my reason.

So I follow Kreti and Pleti and am amazed at how tea, toothpaste, protein powder, microblading and gel nails can be staged in the form of posts and stories that are poorly placed underground.

We date without alcohol!

Among all the influencers who annoy me, amuse me, there is also Rafael (not Beutl, don’t worry, Mimi!). Rafael is so hot that in a weak moment I forgive him for being an influencer and write to him that I would very much like to invite him to a protein shake of his choice. I send him a selfie of myself with a very cheap protein shot from a very cheap store.

Rafael thinks it’s funny and bites.

We meet in a bar that has healthy acai bowls, smoothies, protein bars and shakes. And no alcohol.

OK. Hard. But doable.

Rafael orders something I can’t say. While he is ordering, he films himself. He needs ten attempts before the boomerang, or whatever he’s doing there, is how he wants it to be. Then he asks me if I can film him when he receives the shake and takes the first sip.

I’ll do it.

But before we can start, he clears all the people standing around out of the way. He just wants to make a turn and that needs space.

Haha.

WTF.

I’m in a good mood and I knew what I was getting into. Even more: I actually find it exciting to see behind the scenes of an influencer story.

I film and film and film and Rafael is dissatisfied, dissatisfied, dissatisfied.

I’m not horny enough for his world!

Before we can even sit down at a table and start small talk, 1.5 hours have passed in which we had to «shoot content».

What am I doing? He asks. I tell about my Jöbli in a bar. He thinks it is moderately exciting. Corrigendum: He doesn’t think it’s fancy enough.

He is a thoroughbred influencer. Make very good money. Got a LOT of inquiries EVERY day. But he only enters into cooperation with customers whose products he can stand behind. For example, he would NEVER advertise meat.

A grill brand just wanted him to grill sausages and spare ribs for them. “ARE YOU CRAZY!?”, thinks Rafael. He was «Flexible vegan». That sounds perfect. I’ll take it over and turn it into for myself “I am more flexible single” around.

He’s now telling me how he became an influencer. First he was a model (logical!), Then a moderator (logical!) And now a VERY successful influencer (logical!).

I couldn’t imagine how many women write to him. “You were lucky that I even saw your DM.”

Obviously, being a superstar is an obligation.

I would like to try an acai punch like this now. But Rafael wants to go on. Shoot biz content. At the lake would be great.

On the way there, Rafael goes live. He tells his fans that he is going to the lake. And he says he’s one «Very charming company» have with me. Then he pans at me. I hate that. I say that too. He doesn’t understand. “If I tag you, you will know how quickly 50 to 100 followers more.”









I neither want to be tagged nor do I want to have more followers.

Rafael is lightly spotted.

He now wants to ride a pedalo. Although he hates pedaling. But the Pedalo is good for staging a happy date, he explains.

I take it. As soon as we sit in the pedal boat, I tell him that my left foot is broken and I cannot pedal.

Rafael derails the face.

That is not the idea that he has to do everything himself.

I should at least shoot good films and good pictures.

The time window is tight. Ten minutes maximum. Then Rafael sweats and his hairstyle is a mess and he SURE doesn’t want to present himself that way.

I shot mostly bad than right “content”.

I am a disappointment too!

So it’s no wonder that Rafael says goodbye to me almost half-heartedly. I must have been a very big influencer star groupie disappointment.

A few hours later, I check out his Insta story. I see a lot of joie de vivre in the healthy bar, a very happy walk to the lake, an enormously hearty duck family and a happy happy happy Rafael, who has a lot of fun on the pedalo.

I have no idea how he could create so much illusory world out of my junk. Zuckerberg’s crew must be world champions in creating filters.

In any case, you might have guessed it, I won’t be an influencer wife.

I’m not going to be an influencer either. Unless someone sends me a ton of chips and revolutionary mascara and offers me two weeks in the Maldives in a 10-star resort and offers me a great villa somewhere by the sea for free.

And now that I have long refrained from asking Suff-SMS-Sandro what’s going on with this wretched Chantal, I now write him a message and who knows, maybe he’ll become a Sufffluencer one day. And I sufffluencer wife. Much hotter than influencer candy.

Adieu,

PS: Emma Amour is now also available as a book!

«EMMA AMOUR AND KID CLEO – love, sex and other escapades» Emma and Cleo are available as a book! >> Sex mishaps, lovesickness and crazy dates: Nobody in Switzerland tells as authentically and bluntly as Emma Amour. Since January 2018, the Zurich native has been letting watson users participate in her life. When she takes a break, her best friend Cleo steps in. Emma and Cleo couldn’t be more different, but what connects them: a sometimes fantastic, sometimes frustrating, but never boring love and sex life. You can order the new book here >> Information about the book

Editor: watson

Release date: February 12, 2021

ISBN: 978-3-03902-124-6

Binding: paperback with flap

Extent: 160 pages, 8 illustrations

Format: 13.5 x 21 Book price

CHF 18.00 (CH)

EUR 18.00 (D)

EUR 19.00 (A)

Here the hypocrisy of influencers is exposed 1/44 Here the hypocrisy of influencers is exposed source: instagram / instagram

These influencers were filmed at the best possible moment

Emma Amour is … … City dweller, single, mid-30s – and watson’s blogger, who not only reports blatantly from her love life, but also answers your questions. And don’t worry: you will remain anonymous with your questions – just like Emma. For Madame Amour it is very important to be able to continue to hop undercover in training pants to the Indian man across the street.