Hygiene: Brad Pitt, Leonardo di Caprio: Why Hollywood stars don’t believe in showering

In the United States, several movie stars are chatting that they don’t think much of showering.

Anyone who has had the feeling for a long time that the film industry stinks to heaven should now feel confirmed. More and more celebrities refuse to shower or bathe regularly. “I think more and more that washing is unnecessary. The body cleans itself naturally, ”said actor Jake Gyllenhaal of Vanity Fair magazine. And he’s not the only one:

Brad Pitt relies on baby wipes instead of showers

Even heartthrob Brad Pitt could smell a bit stronger, at least one believes director Eli Roth. He quotes Pitt in an interview as follows: “I don’t have time to shower, man! All you have to do is use some baby wipes. ”These should be rubbed under your armpits. His ex-wife Angelina Jolie also said in an interview that their children call him “Stinky Papi”. Actor David Arquette said that Pitt “smells like a truck driver”. As a result, Leonardo DiCaprio also often forego personal hygiene in the American rainbow press in order to save water.

Robert Pattinson also stated that he is not that particular about showering. “I don’t really see the point in washing my hair,” the actor is quoted as saying by the American gossip press. An anonymous “insider” who is said to have worked with Pattinson on several occasions comments in the same article: “He stinks. It’s awful. He never takes a shower and drives people crazy on the set. “

The consequences of not showering too often

Apart from the unpleasant smell, infrequent showering can also lead to unsightly skin damage. “The sebum accumulates on the skin and forms unsightly brown scaly patches. The so-called pomad crust, ”says the Augsburg dermatologist Dr. Catharina Fischer. In addition, it could be that germs accumulate on the skin, which can easily penetrate the body if injured and cause infections with fungi or microbes.









For society as a whole, however, Fischer sees the opposite problem: “Most people tend to shower too much rather than too little.” Many other dermatologists agree with her, as does the German Dermatological Society. Excessive showering can lead to dry skin, eczema and neurodermatitis. “From a purely dermatological point of view, you should shower no more than twice a week,” recommends Fischer. If you have particularly little fat in your skin, you can shut it down once a week. “I recommend this to patients who have dry skin,” reports the doctor.

For many people, showering is primarily a social compulsion. Also for Fischer himself: “I just can’t stand several days without a shower,” she says. She advises people who feel the same to apply lotion after showering, otherwise the skin will lose too much oil.

