Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the MCU? That speaks against the latest rumor · KINO.de

Who should play the iconic Wolverine in the MCU? Allegedly, Disney actually wants to get Hugh Jackman back for this. But is that even realistic?

Known from: Born: October 12, 1968 in Sydney Australia

October 12, 1968 in Sydney Australia Jobs: Actor, producer, speaker

Disney faces the mammoth task of finding a new Wolverine for the MCU. Hugh Jackman has played the mutant in all of his cinema appearances so far, so many associate only him with the role. The X-Men should make their debut in the MCU in the foreseeable future – and then with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine? A corresponding rumor is currently making the rounds.

According to We Got This Covered, MCU executives are considering letting Jackman play his most famous character again. The side reports, however, that it is unclear whether talks between the two sides have already taken place. In addition, if Jackman is accepted, he will play another version of Wolverine, although it remains unclear how exactly this should look.

How it goes with the X-Men and the other MCU heroes in phase 4, we tell you here:

Start the photo gallery(33 images)





MCU phase 4: theatrical releases of the films, streaming starts of the series and all information

All of that speaks against Hugh Jackman’s MCU Wolverine

Even if the news of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine return should generate a positive response from Marvel fans, there are enormous doubts that it will actually happen or that Disney is even playing with the idea. MCU boss Kevin Feige noted that the X-Men will probably not make their debut in the universe alongside the Avengers for five years. Hugh Jackman would then be in his 50s. Even in the run-up to “Logan”, his last appearance as Wolverine, the Hollywood star noted how difficult it was for him to get himself into superhero form. In the case of an MCU guest appearance a good seven years after “Logan”, that would certainly not change.

The mysterious rumor that Hugh Jackman was supposed to play a different version of Wolverine could come into play here, of course. He could be Old Man Logan again, but that would also have no real future prospects for several years. It would be conceivable that Jackman would pass the baton on as a mentor in the MCU to a younger Wolverine, but to only show him in this role also seems like an unnecessary appearance in view of his successful farewell in “Logan”.

Hugh Jackman himself said at the time that a joint film with the Avengers would make him rethink his retirement as Wolverine. Months later, however, he put this statement into perspective again. The train had finally left for him, but he would like to see a younger actor than Wolverine at the side of the Hulk and Co., he let the fans know at the time.

So it speaks quite a bit more against an MCU stake by Hugh Jackman as Wolverine as for it. After all, fans associate him in this role with his character from the X-Men films by 20th Century Fox. Disney probably wants to avoid such confusion and accordingly it would be wiser to rely on a completely new cast for the mutants, even if Hugh Jackman should be the only true Wolverine for many.

Do you still have a clear view of all the Marvel characters? Prove it in our quiz:

Do you know all the names of the Marvel characters? Test your knowledge!

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.