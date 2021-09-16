Horrified when asked if she was a “hooker”

Crazy situation in the interview with Jennifer Aniston

You sit unsuspecting in the interview and suddenly you are asked whether you are a “whore”! That’s what happened to actress Jennifer Aniston (52). Or does the “Friends” star have something on his ears?

Slight international communication problems

English is the mother tongue of both the actress and the TV personality Josie Gibson (36). In the interview with “This Morning”, however, there were communication problems recently. The Hollywood star was shocked when Josie asked her if she was a “hooker”. But only supposedly!

Jennifer believed she heard the English word “hooker”. In truth, Josie had only asked if Jen was a “hugger”. “Hug” means “embrace” in German. So the interviewer wanted to know quite harmlessly whether Jennifer liked to hug other people. The misunderstanding is due to Josie’s Bristol accent. The city is located in the south west of England. Even within the country, as in Germany, depending on the strength of the accent, there can be communication problems. And since Jennifer is American, Josie’s accent is, of course, somewhat foreign to her.





