Hero with deer antlers: Robert Downey Jr. filmed the comic series “Sweet Tooth” for Netflix – Comics – Culture

Thursday, September 16, 2021
News

Hero with deer antlers: Robert Downey Jr. filmed the comic series "Sweet Tooth" for Netflix

By Sonia Gupta
The Canadian author and illustrator Jeff Lemire told the Tagesspiegel in an interview two years ago that his comic series “Sweet Tooth” should be filmed. It has now been announced that the film will run on Netflix, produced by the production company of Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey.

“The cutest things are worth waiting for,” wrote Downey in a message on Wednesday night on Twitter, in which he announced the project. The actor is popular with comic fans mainly because of his impersonation of the superhero Iron Man in the movie series “Avengers”.



Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
