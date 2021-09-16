Hero with deer antlers: Robert Downey Jr. filmed the comic series “Sweet Tooth” for Netflix – Comics – Culture

The Canadian author and illustrator Jeff Lemire told the Tagesspiegel in an interview two years ago that his comic series “Sweet Tooth” should be filmed. It has now been announced that the film will run on Netflix, produced by the production company of Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey.

“The cutest things are worth waiting for,” wrote Downey in a message on Wednesday night on Twitter, in which he announced the project. The actor is popular with comic fans mainly because of his impersonation of the superhero Iron Man in the movie series “Avengers”.

The series, published in 40 issues between 2009 and 2013, is set in a post-apocalyptic future and is about the struggle for survival of a group of humans and animal-human hybrids. The main character is the boy Gus, who wears deer antlers and has a weakness for chocolate bars.

“A heartfelt, character-oriented story”

For Lemire, “Sweet Tooth” was an important step on the way from personal independent comics to genre narratives, which have now become an important part of his work. This is how he described it in a text that he wrote for an exhibition of his works at the Erlangen International Comic Salon in 2018. The exhibition was then curated by the author of this article.

“After the success of Essex County, I wanted to create something that wasn’t so autobiographical and that expressed my love for genre fabrics,” Lemire wrote in the catalog for his exhibition. He got the chance to work for the Vertigo label and “Sweet Tooth” was an attempt for him to create his first major science fiction work: “A heartfelt, character-oriented story with a large, expansive backdrop and a big secret at its core. ”









A first season with eight episodes

Netflix has ordered a first season of eight episodes of the TV adaptation from Team Downey, the name of the production company. At the end of 2018, a film was already planned for the streaming channel Hulu, but now the project has migrated to Netflix. In addition to the main actor Christian Convery, the actors Will Forte, Nonso Anonzie and Adeel Akhtar will play key roles in the film, with James Brolin as the narrator, reports the Canadian broadcaster CBC.

At the same time, Jeff Lemire announced on Twitter that it would be in addition to the filming there will be a sequel to “Sweet Tooth” as a comic.

The 44-year-old is one of the most successful North American comic authors with bestselling series such as “Black Hammer” and “Gideon Falls”. Around ten of his comics are currently being prepared for film adaptations.

In 2012, “Sweet Tooth” was voted one of the best comics of the year by the Tagesspiegel jury. “At Lemire you don’t even know what to find better: the accents that he sets in the superhero genre or his very personal independent comics”, judged juror Lutz Göllner, culture editor at the city magazine “zitty”. According to Göllner, the story of a young mutant in a post-apocalyptic world and his dangerous journey into an alleged security combine the best of both worlds. “As if Cormac McCarthy were writing the X-Men …”