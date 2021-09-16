Thursday, September 16, 2021
Heidi Klum: Mail from Rihanna makes her dance

By Sonia Gupta
Heidi Klum
This sexy present from Rihanna will get you going

Heidi Klum

© Getty Images

Heidi Klum delights her fans with a sensual dance of joy on Instagram. A gift from singer Rihanna is the trigger.

Heidi Klum, 47, is full of joy. Why? The model received underwear as a gift. But not from husband Tom Kaulitz, 31. No, the black lingerie comes from singer and designer Rihanna, 32, in person. Apparently she created her own set of panties and bustier for Klum, which is provided with the personalized lettering “Savage X Heidi”.

Heidi Klum: “I love you”

How did Klum thank you for your attention? On Instagram, she does a sensual dance – only dressed in her new underwear, of course. A swing of your hips here, a lascivious look there. She wrote: “I love you, Rihanna, thank you for my gift.”

