He replaces Denzel Washington in ‘Leave The World Behind’

The 47-year-old actor has joined the cast of the Netflix thriller, according to Deadline, and will be seen alongside Julia Roberts.

The ‘Mr. Robot ‘creator Sam Esmail will direct the flick, which is an adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s novel of the same name. It was only announced last year that Netflix had acquired the rights to the project and that Denzel Washington was in talks to play the lead role alongside Julia – but that role will now be taken over by Mahershala, a winner of two Academy Awards .









The film is being sponsored by Julia through her banner Red Om Films, and Esmail and Chad Hamilton through Esmail Corp. produced. Alam will serve as executive producer while Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill are also involved as producers. ‘Leave The World Behind’ is a story about two strange families who have to get together for a long weekend.

Mahershala also stars in the drama ‘Swan Song’ which will be released on Apple TV + in December. Also there are Naomie Harris, Awkwafina and Glenn Close.