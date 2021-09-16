Harry Potter: Emma Watson was in therapy for a role

Emma Watson in an interview with the British “Vogue”. Image: screenshot / youtube

Even at the tender age of nine, Emma Watson (29) was known worldwide – for “Harry Potter”. In the role of the clever Hermione Granger, she makes the nerdy figure socially acceptable.

And even after the “Harry Potter” series, Emma Watson was not quiet. In addition to her job, she studied at the elite Brown University and is involved as a women’s rights activist.

Emma Watson struggled with role in “Harry Potter”

The actress had to realize at the time that the fame is not only glamorous. As she told the British "Vogue" in an interview, she couldn't cope with the pressure at the time.









She went into therapy because she thought she “should enjoy all of this (fame, editor’s note) more”. Emma Watson made serious accusations at the time. She wondered why she was being taken. Emma Watson believed at the time that someone else could have enjoyed her role better, she described her situation from then.

Would we know Emma Watson today?

She has always loved poetry, writing, and literature, says Emma Watson. She could imagine that without Harry Potter she would have done something with it in any direction. However, she has to admit, she doesn’t have that many memories “of the time before Harry Potter,” she says.

So what got Emma Watson out of her crisis? Your family! “It helped when I became aware of my identity,” says the actress. The knowledge of belonging to a family and being rooted in one place gave her strength.

You can check out the whole interview here:

(lin)