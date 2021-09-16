“Golden Cross” confirmed! What that means for the price now

Bitcoin has formed what is known as a “golden cross” on the charts, comments a capital manager. The golden cross is generally seen as a traditionally bullish signal.

The famous golden Bitcoin cross is now “official”

Like a fund manager on Twitter commented, the golden bitcoin cross is now official. This is only the eighth time in the history of the coin that this chart formation has occurred.

The “golden cross” is currently a topic in all online crypto communities – but what actually makes it so special? Well, basically, a gold cross signifies that a short-term moving average (MA) overtakes a long-term average. Typically, analysts view such an event as a bullish turn for the market.

The bullish crossover Bitcoin is experiencing right now is one where the 50-day MA is hovering above the 200-day MA. Here is a chart posted by the fund manager highlighting this golden cross for the BTCUSD trading pair:

As the graph above shows, the golden crossover appears to be complete as the 50-day MA moves above the 200-day MA. The fund manager believes we will “see strong short-term price moves. Recent bearish patterns are breaking up ”.









What does the crossover mean for the BTC rate?

As a rule, as mentioned, the golden cross is considered a bullish signal for Bitcoin. However, there have been some exceptions to this rule throughout the history of Bitcoin.

While golden crosses did indeed appear before the onset of previous bull phases, there have also been many instances where the crossover was just a fake-out event.

The opposite of the golden cross is the “death cross” that occurs after every bull market and marks a bearish turn for Bitcoin. Alternate false gold crosses and death crosses usually form during fake-out events.

After BTC reached its latest all-time high of $ 65,000, a death cross also formed – however, the cryptocurrency did not experience a significant downtrend after that.

Since the death cross was a false signal, it is possible that this golden cross will also turn out to be just another of those fake-out events where one false cross leads to another. But it could very well also be that it is propelling the coin up instead, helping it hit the latest high that some indicators have suggested.

