Thursday, September 16, 2021
Gold or Bitcoin – Peter Schiff versus Anthony Scaramucci

By Hasan Sheikh
Gold or Bitcoin - which is the better safe haven?

What is the ideal safe haven in view of the immense expansion of the money supply by the central banks: gold or bitcoin? Are both the same precious metal and Bitcoin ideal hedges against inflation?




Gold against Bitcoin – ship against Scaramucci

In a duel, gold fan Peter Schiff and Anthony Acaramucci (who was head of communications at the White House under Trump for ten short days) talk about the advantages of Bitcoin and gold. Both begin their explanations about the history of money – and explain why the crypto currency (Scaramucci) or the precious metal (ship) is the ideal money.

While Scaramucci particularly emphasizes the decentralized payment function of Bitcoin, Peter Schiff emphasizes why only gold is an ideal store of value – while cryptocurrencies are just a Ponzi scheme that one has to believe in.

Who has the better arguments? Is that just a question of faith? Christian Rieck, for example, has an interesting position on this: gold is probably the better crisis investment when things get really tough (total system collapse) – while crypto currencies can only function as a safe haven when things get at most “moderately bad” (because the technical infrastructure on which the functioning of Bitcoin is based still has to work).

But see the interesting argument between Schiff and Scaramucci:

