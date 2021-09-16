Glossary on the “Time” cover – “I could have saved Williams’ bald head”

– “I could have saved Williams’ bald head” The renegade royal couple graces the front page of “Time Magazine” as “Most Influential People of the Year”. What «Hairry» goes through the head. opinionPhilippe doubt







Didn’t they turn out beautiful? If you have thick hair, you can use a shampoo with nourishing ingredients that provides intensive care. Meghan has no idea about hair care, but luckily she has me. It’s still our secret but soon I’ll confess it on Oprah’s show: I want to be a hairdresser. It is no coincidence that my favorite film “You Do not Mess with the Zohan». Adam Sandler spielt da einen tod dangerous Mossad agent who emigrated to America to pursue his dream job there: als hairdresser hair to style. the Parallels are striking! Like him, I was pushed into a role in my home country that I didn’t want. Like him, I want them people simple only make it silky smooth. But my brother didn’t understand what was his «hairstyle» testifies: a bald head. Unfortunately, not all are naturally fullm and densitym hair blessed like me. If then there is also hair loss and the already fine hair is getting thinner and thinner, people often fall into a panic mode. I understand that. But I could have helped William too. For example with an age–Energy–Shampoo with ingredients such as organic caffeine, goji berry and pomegranate extract and silica – and betaine! This stimulates hair growth and strengthens the hair roots. Indeed William didn’t want to hear about it. Don’t be a hairdresser Profession for a prince. My grandmother who also has a debatable hairstyle – good volume but no shine -, thought even less of my passion. But now I’m here in America, where anyone can be what they want. Why me and Meghan on the cover of the «Time Magazine» have landed, I don’t know exactly. But it’s definitely not bad for my new career. How nice it would be if I also worked as a hairdresser so get famous. Say Stage names I already have: Hairry.