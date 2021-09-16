Gift ideas: Christmas presents for children | Eltern.de

Every year you ask yourself what you can give your children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews for Christmas? We took a look around and put together the most beautiful Christmas gifts for children, sorted by age.

What do you give to children who already have everything? Because, let’s be honest, most children’s rooms today are so well equipped that they hardly leave anything to be desired. And yet – the moment when the little ones excitedly unwrap their presents under the Christmas tree remains one of the highlights of Christmas. Children are always happy about new impulses to play. So instead of randomly giving away the next toy that will soon be lying unused in the corner, it pays to think about what your child is particularly interested in and what present they are Enrich development can.

The best Christmas gifts for children – and their parents



When looking for a small gift for the children in your circle of friends and relatives, the best gifts are those that you can least go wrong with. These include timeless classics such as children’s books, radio plays, Card games or Board games. But also gifts with which you expand existing game worlds and can add. Meaningful Christmas gifts for children of relatives or parents friend are therefore:

It’s best to talk to your parents about this. Many children already have a small Playmobil empire or a Schleich farm at home and may wish for a very specific character to make them happy.

If you already know that parents will give their child a balance bike or children’s scooter for Christmas, complementary gifts are like one bell or a horse or Unicorn head a nice idea for the scooter. These are sensible Christmas gifts that bring joy to both children and parents because they are so save on additional errands can.

The first Christmas: nice gifts for children from 1 year



The first Christmas with your child is a very special one. It won’t be unforgettable because of the gifts, because your baby doesn’t care much about them. (We have selected nice gifts for babies for you here.) The gifts under the tree could only be of interest to your child from around one year old, especially if they have older siblings who also unwrap something. A popular classic for one year olds that makes a nice Christmas present is Grimm’s great rainbow. The 12-piece, colorful wooden toy has a high price, but can be versatile and imaginative use – by the little ones as well as by the big ones.

Not quite as expensive, but just as fun for the little explorers Marble run. The toy promotes fine motor skills, coordination and gives the child his first sense of achievement.

Promote motor skills and learning fun: Christmas gifts for children from 2 years



Knead, build, do jigsaw puzzles, run – in the third year of life, children learn an incredible amount. Nice gifts for two-year-olds encourage motor skills and the fun of learning and discovery. That can be a Pegging game or the first board game (for example “Orchard”), or a creative one Kneading setthat allows your child to make their first own ice cream or bake pizza. Is popular now Toys that make the little ones feel great can. Nice Christmas presents for girls and boys are therefore Play kitchens, an own Workbench or a Tool case.

Is the children’s room already full of toys? When the Christmas present for your child not a toy and yet playful is supposed to be Affenzahn children’s backpack a nice gift idea. It is available in two sizes for small and even smaller daycare children and in various cute animal designs. In addition to the sustainable production from recycled PET bottles, what is special about the Affenzahn backpack is the pull tongue that can be pulled out from each animal to show which child the backpack belongs to.

Original and popular: Christmas gifts for children from 3 years



From the age of 3, children can sit still longer to listen to a story. They are becoming more and more curious about their surroundings and at the same time they can spend hours on a car course or one Railroad to build up. A slightly different construction toy that is suitable as a gift for children from 3 years of age is the Magformers. With the magnetic plastic building blocks build a wide variety of shapes, structures and vehicles (optionally with wheels). In this way, the little ones get to know scientific relationships and can also let off steam creatively.

While parents are still talking about the sense and nonsense of Toniebox discuss, the children have long since agreed: The Toniebox is cool. Compared to conventional CD players, the small, robust music box be accepted wherever there is WiFi and the operation is intuitive: small ear for quiet, large ear for loud and if you want to skip a chapter, just give the box a pat. But above all, children love them cute Tonie charactersthat can not only play music or radio plays, but are actually also suitable as play figures. Another nice idea is the creative tone, which parents can play with their own audio files, for example with stories they have read in themselves. With the Toniebox in the house, there will certainly be no shortage of gift ideas for the next few years.









Also a TipToi pen is a gift for three-year-olds that will provide enough gifts for the next few years. For the audio-digital learning and creative system from Ravensburger, you first need a pen – and then you can use it with the different Picture books and educational games for children from 3 to 10 years be used. From the first picture book to a non-fiction book about dinosaur. The pen guides you through the books and games, explains, sings and invites you to play along.

Do it yourself: Christmas gifts for children from 4 years



Christmas Eve remains unforgettable with self-made pictures and videos. With their first own children’s camera, your child can be in the taking photos try it out and edit your pictures with loads of fun filters and photo effects. the BITIWEND children’s camera also offers the possibility to print out the pictures directly and decorate them creatively.

This is a different kind of Christmas present for children to make yourself Fairy Garden kitchen set. In addition to a cute fairy and fairy house, this gift mainly contains Potting soil and pea seeds. This gift gives girls and boys from 4 years of age the opportunity to create their first own garden.

For researchers and magicians: sensible gifts for children from 5 and 6 years of age



At the age of 5 children can and want to do a lot on their own and are still in the process of doing magical phasein which everything seems possible. A perfect age for all kinds of handicrafts, experiments and magic tricks. As a Christmas present it is therefore suitable for children from 5 to 6 years of age Researcher set, a Unicorn bead set, an experiment kit or a Magic Tricks Collectionto amaze the family on Christmas Eve.

If there is a lot of games in your family at Christmas and you want to introduce your child to the first traditional games for the grown-ups, there is monopoly, risk, Settlers of Catan and Co. also in beautiful ones Junior versions from 5 or 6 years. But be careful: preschoolers have a hard time losing. In order to avoid a drama on Christmas Eve, you should therefore rather postpone the first attempt at the game on a quiet day between the holidays.

Discover the world: Christmas gifts for children from 7 and 8 years



The older the children, the bigger their world becomes. What better gift than the first globe. With the tiptoi globe and the matching tiptoi pen comes with the audio-digital travel guide. How do you say “hello” in Greece? Where is the highest mountain in the world? With this gift, small school children are suitable geographical knowledge playfully at.

Knowing yourself through play is a good keyword anyway when it comes to Christmas gifts for children from 7 and 8 years of age. Now that they can read, there are many more opportunities for children to discover the world around them. Creative Do-it-yourself Christmas gifts like a craft kit for “Make your own soap” or “Build robots yourself” they can now penetrate much better themselves and then proudly demonstrate the successes to the family. In the same way, such sets can also be a nice occasion for the children to do something together with mom or dad.

Christmas gifts for children 2021: Popular toy trends for young and old



In addition to the classic gifts that are found under the Christmas trees every year, there are also trend toys that children and parents alike will love. In 2021, for example, the so-called Fidget toys be. The versatile colorful Pop-It toy is suitable for Stress relief for children, adolescents and adults and can also be used for small games together.

A gift idea for children for Christmas that is also trendy Dance mats. Like Tom Hanks in “Big”, children can create music on it by deliberately hopping. A lot of fun, even for toddlers.

A musical Christmas present for older children aged 10 or 12 is the wireless one Karaoke microphone. Simply connect to your mobile phone via Bluetooth, download the app and start singing. Perfect for one Family karaoke party on Christmas Eve. Also available in pink.

Would you like to tinker or fill an advent calendar yourself? Or are you still looking for suitable gift ideas for babies at birth? We have some ideas for this too. Have fun giving away!

