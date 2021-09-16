Thursday, September 16, 2021
HomeNewsGeorge Clooney: "Without Amal, my life was empty"
News

George Clooney: “Without Amal, my life was empty”

By Sonia Gupta
0
43




George Clooney
Without Amal his life was “empty”

George Clooney

© imago images

George Clooney did not have twins until he was over 50. But why did it take so long? The Hollywood actor gives answers.

For a long time, George Clooney, 59, was considered a womanizer who was incapable of relationships, who enjoys being single and does not need a family of his own for happiness in life – until he met Amal Alamuddin, 43. That the lawyer turned his previous life upside down and brought him new values, the Hollywood actor is now making it clear again in the “Today” show.

George Clooney thought he would never have children

George Clooney had to turn 56 to become a father himself. Of course, the question arose for a long time why the 59-year-old waited so long. But George offers a simple and at the same time romantic explanation: He was just waiting for the right one!

In an interview with the men’s magazine “GQ” last year, Clooney said: “I thought that I would never get married. That I would never have children”.

Cardi B + offset

Your second baby is here!





Star babies: Cardi B and Offset hold their second child in their arms

September 6, 2021
Finally the time has come! After rapper Cardi B announced her pregnancy with a spectacular nude picture on Instagram, she and her husband rapper Offset welcomed their second child together. Their baby was born on September 4th – but the new parents wanted to enjoy the first few hours with their offspring in peace. The rapper also gives an indication of the gender of her child: a blue heart emoji suggests that it could be a little boy.

More

Life without Amal and the children was empty

And now, too, the American makes it clear that before Amal he actually thought he was happy: “I didn’t look at life and say: ‘My life will remain unfulfilled without children.’ I felt like I had a pretty full life. Then I met Amal and found that my life was pretty empty. And then the children came and you suddenly realize how incredibly empty it was. “

Only his three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella were able to give him “a sense of belonging, a sense of home and unconditional love” – ​​all that he did not get through his career as an actor. A realization that came late, but not too late.

Sources used: dailymail.co.uk, today.com

jno
Gala

#Subjects


Previous articleKaty Perry is sued by fashion designer Katie Perry
Next article“Taproot” brings the most important upgrade of the cryptocurrency to date
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv