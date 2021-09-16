George Clooney: “Without Amal, my life was empty”

George Clooney did not have twins until he was over 50. But why did it take so long? The Hollywood actor gives answers.

For a long time, George Clooney, 59, was considered a womanizer who was incapable of relationships, who enjoys being single and does not need a family of his own for happiness in life – until he met Amal Alamuddin, 43. That the lawyer turned his previous life upside down and brought him new values, the Hollywood actor is now making it clear again in the “Today” show.

George Clooney thought he would never have children



George Clooney had to turn 56 to become a father himself. Of course, the question arose for a long time why the 59-year-old waited so long. But George offers a simple and at the same time romantic explanation: He was just waiting for the right one!

In an interview with the men’s magazine “GQ” last year, Clooney said: “I thought that I would never get married. That I would never have children”.





Life without Amal and the children was empty



And now, too, the American makes it clear that before Amal he actually thought he was happy: “I didn’t look at life and say: ‘My life will remain unfulfilled without children.’ I felt like I had a pretty full life. Then I met Amal and found that my life was pretty empty. And then the children came and you suddenly realize how incredibly empty it was. “

Only his three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella were able to give him “a sense of belonging, a sense of home and unconditional love” – ​​all that he did not get through his career as an actor. A realization that came late, but not too late.

