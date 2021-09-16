George Clooney on his pranks on his colleague’s litter box

George Clooney once played a filthy prank on fellow actor Richard Kind. Now he reported about it.

The Hollywood star loves to wipe out his colleagues. As a young actor he chose the “Crazy About You” actor as his victim after living in his apartment for some time. One day when he was bored in the apartment, he thought of a little joke.

Litter box was too clean

“I went into the bathroom and there was a litter box with cat litter next to the toilet. I took it out and flushed it down the toilet, ”says George Clooney. “And the same thing the next day. That went on for three, four, five days. ”The American actor and voice actor Richard Kind was worried because his cat had apparently not gone to the toilet for several days.









But the “Midnight Sky” star hasn’t had enough. “It dawned on me and I realized what I had to do … I had to do my business in the litter box. There was that moment when I was crouching over the litter box and thinking, ‘Really ?!’ ”laughs George.

Child didn’t think it was funny

But then his colleague quickly came to the point because he found it too difficult not to burst into laughter himself. “He realized that I had shoveled out the cat litter and he was getting angrier and angrier. He said, ‘I understand humor, but defecation doesn’t make me laugh!’ ”Reveals the 59-year-old on the“ SmartLess ”podcast. (BANG)