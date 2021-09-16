Thursday, September 16, 2021
HomeNewsFor "Thor" role: Chris Hemsworth ate eight meals a day
News

For “Thor” role: Chris Hemsworth ate eight meals a day

By Sonia Gupta
0
52




This is called a mass phase! Chris Hemsworth will soon be back on the big screen as the Norse god Thor. For his role in the action flick, the actor saddled up a lot of muscles – possibly even too much: because his double was much too narrow at times! In addition to strength training, the most important thing is diet. And that was obviously anything but ordinary.

In conversation with Page Six Chris’ personal trainer Luke Zocchi chatted about his preparations for the role: “He felt too full after a big meal, so we split his food into eight servings of 450 calories each.” Overall, the nutritional value was around 3,600 calories. “I was actually just busy bringing him food all day,” added Luke with a laugh.

When the exhausting filming was over in early June, Chris became in one Instagram-Post very emotional: “Thank you to all of the cast and crew for making this an amazing Marvel trip!” So the hard work on your own body seems to have been worth it.

Chris Hemsworth with his son in the spring of 2021

Instagram / chrishemsworth

Chris Hemsworth with his son in the spring of 2021
Fitness trainer Luke Zocchi in June 2021
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Thor: The Dark Kingdom


Previous articleEmily Blunt – Fan Lexicon
Next articleChristian Bale – the chameleon among actors
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv