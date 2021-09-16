For “Thor” role: Chris Hemsworth ate eight meals a day

This is called a mass phase! Chris Hemsworth will soon be back on the big screen as the Norse god Thor. For his role in the action flick, the actor saddled up a lot of muscles – possibly even too much: because his double was much too narrow at times! In addition to strength training, the most important thing is diet. And that was obviously anything but ordinary.

In conversation with Page Six Chris’ personal trainer Luke Zocchi chatted about his preparations for the role: “He felt too full after a big meal, so we split his food into eight servings of 450 calories each.” Overall, the nutritional value was around 3,600 calories. “I was actually just busy bringing him food all day,” added Luke with a laugh.

When the exhausting filming was over in early June, Chris became in one Instagram-Post very emotional: “Thank you to all of the cast and crew for making this an amazing Marvel trip!” So the hard work on your own body seems to have been worth it.

Instagram / chrishemsworth Chris Hemsworth with his son in the spring of 2021

Fitness trainer Luke Zocchi in June 2021

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Thor: The Dark Kingdom

