For this old role, George Clooney gets criticism from Amal

In his long career, George Clooney (59) has played a number of roles. From the eponymous crook in the “Ocean’s” film series to the astronaut Matt Kowalski in “Gravity”, pretty much everything was there. His home trophy cabinet is likely to be bursting at the seams long ago, and two Oscars are among his awards. But so much George Has already been publicly praised for his acting work, he apparently has to take so much criticism from his wife Amal (43) – of all things, for the role that once helped him achieve his breakthrough. With Georges Amal does not at all agree to appearances in “Emergency Room”.

He’s watching the hospital series with his wife, the 59-year-old said on the podcast SmartLess, by fellow actors Jason Bateman (52), Will Arnett (50) and Sean Hayes is operated. “It gets me in a lot of trouble because I forgot all the bad things I said to tear up women”, says George about his role as Dr. Doug Ross. Amal had little time for his portrayal of the daring doctor. “My wife is not like that,” the American states.

The 43-year-old managed to Georges To turn life upside down. The former “Sexiest Man Alive” was a sought-after bachelor for a long time, now he is the father of two children and regularly writes letters to his Amal. The human rights attorney was “far too intelligent” for him, has George once explained in an interview.









George Clooney as Dr. Douglas Ross in “Emergency Room”

George Clooney, actor

George Clooney and his wife Amal in Hollywood in May 2019

129 Yes, he was playing quite a riot. 217 Not really, it’s just a role.



