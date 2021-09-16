First trailer for the new “Bright” film · KINO.de

With “Bright: Samurai Soul”, the action film “Bright” with Will Smith is getting a spin-off. However, not only was a new story chosen for this, but also a new style.

In 2017, the action film “Bright” by director David Ayer was released on Netflix, in which the policeman Darryl Ward (Will Smith) had to ensure peace and quiet at the side of the orc Nick (Joel Edgerton). Now Netflix is ​​giving the fantasy spectacle a spin-off in the form of an anime film. A first trailer reveals the style and reveals which actors lend their voices to the characters. Including a current star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

With the unveiling of the trailer, Netflix also announced the speakers for the main characters. The one-eyed samurai lends his voice to none other than Simu Liu, who recently celebrated his entry into the MCU with his portrayal of the eponymous hero in “Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings”. While Yuzu Harada, who made her debut as an actress in the series “Sweet Home”, lends her voice to the elf Sony, “Lethal Weapon” actor Fred Mancuso will set the blue Ork Raiden to music. It is not yet known which speakers will do the dubbing in this country. However, the trailer gives a first impression of the German setting:









The plot of “Bright: Samurai Soul”

As Coming Soon reports, the action of the spin-off takes place in the same universe as David Ayer’s film from 2017. “Bright: Samurai Soul” adopts the concept of the action film, so that here again a human and an orc have to work together to achieve their goal to get. This time, however, not in the present, but in 19th century Japan.

Shortly after the shogunate has fallen, a one-eyed samurai and an orc who want to leave their past behind and strive for a new beginning run into the elf girl Sonya. As fate would have it, the three are drawn into an adventure in which they must bring Sonya back to the land of the elves, while the sinister organization of the Inferni tries to obtain possession of the magical wand that Sonya is carrying.

On October 12th, “Bright: Samurai Soul” will be released exclusively on Netflix.

