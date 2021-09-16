First “Strike Witches” volume available for pre-order now – Anime2You

After we were able to report the first details on the disc release of the action comedy series »Strike Witches« by the publisher AniMoon Publishing a few weeks ago, the first volume can now be pre-ordered from the online retailer Amazon.

Disc release starts in November 2021

The first volume, which contains the first four episodes in German and Japanese, is planned for November 5, 2021 as a mediabook edition. As an extra there is a slipcase for the entire first season, a booklet and an exclusive extra, which is not yet known.

The second volume should continue in December 2021 before the third volume, which also includes the OVA from 2007, goes on sale in February 2022. The RRP is 42.99 euros for the first volume and 39.99 euros for the second and third volumes.









In addition to the original series “Strike Witches”, which was broadcast in Japan in summer 2008, AniMoon Publishing also has the license to the OVA series “Strike Witches: Operation Victory Arrow”, the film “Strike Witches: The Movie” and secured the sequel “Strike Witches: Road to Berlin”.

Plot:

The year is 1944 and the world lives in fear of unidentified flying objects called Neuroi. Unable to thwart this deadly threat, the old guard turns desperate human gaze on a new air strike force.

Meet the girls of the 501st Joint Fighter Wing, better known as the Strike Witches!

