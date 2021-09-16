Finch: Poster, First Look & Start for Sci-Fi-Film with Tom Hanks

++ Update from September 16, 2021: For the sci-fi movie Finch with Tom Hanks from Apple TV + there is now a poster, here it is for you:





Tom Hanks is Finch, the head of an unlikely family on a journey to rediscover the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Streaming November 5, only on @AppleTVPlus.Finch @TomHanks @AppleTV AmblinEntertainment pic.twitter.com/5HMRKrACPY – Amblin (@amblin) September 16, 2021

++ News from 08/13/2021: Apple TV + has a first picture of Finch released the sci-fi movie with Tom Hanks, initially under the title BIOS should appear. The publication of the photo is accompanied by the announcement of the start date. From the November 5th have the opportunity Finch to sift.









The text in the relevant tweet also briefly summarizes that Finch tells the story of an unusual family on a path to rediscover the joys and wonders of life.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik (game of Thrones) plays Tom Hanks in Bios the robotics engineer and inventor Finch, one of the few survivors of a devastating solar catastrophe that turned the world into a wasteland. Because his time is running out, he builds a robot (Caleb Landry Jones), who is supposed to watch over his dog when he can no longer do it himself. When the trio embark on a perilous journey into the American West, Finch strives to show his creation, which calls itself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive, and to teach Jeff.